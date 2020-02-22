Suspect arrested in connection with 2017 murder of Sarah Nicholson

A suspect wanted in connection to the 2017 murder of Sarah Nicholson in Bonita Springs has been arrested, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Raymond Gomez, 19, was taken into custody by the North Texas Fugitive Task Force with the help of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, Department of Public Safety, Lubbock Police Department, Texas Tech Police and the Buffalo Springs Lake Police Department.

A warrant was issued for Gomez last week by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on a second-degree murder charge and he was added to SWFL Crime Stoppers’ 10 most wanted list.

Gomez was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center without incident.

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know