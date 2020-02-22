Lehigh Acres man’s family remembers him after he is killed in drive-by shooting

A community in Southwest Florida is grieving after a young father was gunned down in the street.

There is a growing memorial for Isaiah Robles, 21, in Lehigh Acres Saturday night where two men are accused of shooting and killing him out in broad daylight recently.

We spoke to Robles family this weekend, and they simply want to know why the men accused of the killing carried out the devastating act.

“He was absolutely loved,” said Maribel Figueroa, Robles’ aunt. “He really created an impact in everyone that he touched.”

Robles’ friends and family members stood behind his aunt, who struggled to read a statement on behalf of their loved one.

“Most of all, we would like to let everyone know that Isaiah was a person with a gentle soul who always had a smile on his face that would light up a room,” Figueroa said.

Robles leaves behind his 1-month-old son and girlfriend, along with his immediate family and loved ones.

“We would like to thank family, friends, neighbors alike who have offered their support in this extremely difficult time … In the wake of a murder of our dead, beloved Isaiah Robles,” Figueroa said.

Suspects Ricky Gaspar Ruiz, 24, and Victor Jimmy Colon Jr., 23, are accused of the brutal shooting that killed Robles. It was all captured on the dash cam of a passing car approaching the intersection of Beth Stacey Boulevard and Woodward Court, where the killers ran up to Robles car and killed him. It shows an armed man running through traffic and firing gunshots.

Ruiz and Colon were tracked down and arrested by investigators in Miami after witnesses helped name them as possible suspects. Both men face charges for second-degree murder for killing Robles.

According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Robles knew the suspects, but LCSO would not elaborate on that relationship.

The family says they also want to thank the witnesses who caught the shooter on camera and the fast work of investigators for arresting the two men.

But Robles’ family doesn’t want him to be remembered for the violent crime that took his life.

“We would like to honor Isaiah Antonio Robles by handling this situation with all the love, the respect, dignity and kindness that he would give it if he were here with us now,” Figueroa said. “Thank you, and rest in peace.”

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know