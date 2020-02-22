Harriet, the SWFL eagle, lays new egg at North Fort Myers nest

The SWFL Eagle Cam page tweeted Harriet, the famous Southwest Florida bald eagle, has laid a new egg Saturday.

According to the Dick Pritchett Real Estate website, which hosts the eagle cam, Harriet laid her egg around 2 p.m.

This comes 38 days after Harriet lost E-14.

“Our eagle family has re-clutched and now have a new egg in the nest. How amazing is Mother Nature?!” SWFL Eagle Cam tweeted.

To see Harriet live at her nest, visit the eagle cam website.

WE HAVE AN EGG! 38 days after losing E14, our eagle family has re-clutched and now have a new egg in the nest. How amazing is Mother Nature?! https://t.co/YBIKaaUcaX pic.twitter.com/wfoyYN2zc7 — SWFL Eagle Cam (@SWFLEagleCAM) February 22, 2020

Related Articles: Harriet the bald eagle lays a new egg at her North Fort Myers nest

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know