NORTH FORT MYERS

Harriet, the SWFL eagle, lays new egg at North Fort Myers nest

Published: February 22, 2020 2:57 PM EST
Updated: February 22, 2020 3:04 PM EST

The SWFL Eagle Cam page tweeted Harriet, the famous Southwest Florida bald eagle, has laid a new egg Saturday.

According to the Dick Pritchett Real Estate website, which hosts the eagle cam, Harriet laid her egg around 2 p.m.

This comes 38 days after Harriet lost E-14.

“Our eagle family has re-clutched and now have a new egg in the nest. How amazing is Mother Nature?!” SWFL Eagle Cam tweeted.

To see Harriet live at her nest, visit the eagle cam website.

