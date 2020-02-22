Driver faces charges after 5-year-old seriously injured in Immokalee crash

A driver is facing multiple charges after a 5-year-old was seriously injured in a crash near Immokalee Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Elsie Ulysse Jean Charles, 56, of Immokalee, was traveling south on South 6th Street near SR 29 in a 2007 Honda CRV approaching a private driveway around 7:30 p.m.

George Aguilar Lopez, 5, of Immokalee, was playing in a ditch west of South 6th Street.

Charles began to turn right into the private driveway, leaving the roadway, when the front left of the vehicle collided with the ditch and hit Lopez.

The CRV came to final rest partially in the ditch and Lopez came to final rest against a tree west of the ditch.

Charles and two passengers in the car were unharmed. She faces charges for careless driving, no proof of insurance and violation of DL restriction.

Lopez sustained serious injuries and was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital for treatment.

