Cape Coral police respond to burglary, actively searching for suspect

Cape Coral Police Department is actively searching for a suspect in response to a burglary Saturday night.

According to CCPD, police are on scene of a burglary investigation at a home along the 200 block of SE 23rd Terrace. A perimeter has been set up, and K9 units as well as aviation are involved in the search for a burglary suspect, who fled the scene.

The neighborhood scene is just off of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Police warn area residents should be aware of the current police presence.

This is a developing story.

Writer: WINK News

