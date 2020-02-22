CAPE CORAL
Cape Coral police respond to burglary, actively searching for suspect
Cape Coral Police Department is actively searching for a suspect in response to a burglary Saturday night.
According to CCPD, police are on scene of a burglary investigation at a home along the 200 block of SE 23rd Terrace. A perimeter has been set up, and K9 units as well as aviation are involved in the search for a burglary suspect, who fled the scene.
The neighborhood scene is just off of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Police warn area residents should be aware of the current police presence.
This is a developing story.
