Trafalgar Middle School lockdown lifted, Cape Coral police locates teen making concerning statements

The lockdown has been lifted for Trafalgar Middle School as Cape Coral police have located a runaway teen.

The school was briefly on lockdown Friday afternoon as police searched for the teen who they say expressed concerning statements about self-harm.

Alex Cole Parker, 14, is described as being 5’2” and 120lbs with blonde hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants. He is barefoot and has a sling on his left arm.

He was seen leaving on foot from the 1800-block of SW 20th Avenue. He is believed to be on foot in the area and may be heading for his home in NW Cape.

There was an increased police presence searching for him, to include K-9 and Aviation.

Writer: Briana Harvath

