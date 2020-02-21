SWFL Reading Festival

The largest one-day reading festival in the state. is right here in our own backyard. The Southwest Florida Reading Festival is in its 21st year. This year has one of the most diverse collections of top-notch authors ever.

Reading Festival coordinator Melissa Baker and Rebecca Modys, who helped recruit some of the best selling authors for this year’s festival joined WINK News to discuss the upcoming event.

The festival is Saturday, March 7th at the Fort Myers Library campus in Downtown Fort Myers.

It’s free to attend and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wink news will be there as a proud sponsor of the festival.

Reporter: Therese O'Shea

Producer: Summer Fernandez de Castro

