Office Depot and Office Max paying back customers for unnecessary repairs

Payday is on the way if you have shopped at Office Depot or Office Max because the supply retailer is sending out checks to 541,000 customers who had paid for unnecessary computer repairs.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, some Office Depot customers who went in for a “free” PC health check were wrongly told their products had malware symptoms.

Many were told they needed technical or repair services that they really didn’t and were tricked into spending money.

The incidents happened between 2009-2016.

In Florida, nearly 64,000 will get checks which will add up to over $4 million. That breaks down to about $54 a person.

If you think you are owed a refund you can search the FTC website here.

Reporter: Therese O'Shea

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

