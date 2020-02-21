KIA recalls over 200,000 minivans due to concerns of them catching fire

Kia is recalling nearly 229,000 Sedona Minivans due to concerns that water can get into a brake computer and could cause an electrical short and possibly a fire.

The models affected are from 2006-2010. Also covered under the recall are Sorento SUVs from 2007-2009.

The good news is the problem can be fixed, but in the meantime, the company is asking you to park your car outside and away from structures.

So far there have been 7 fires but no injuries.

To check if your car is part of the recall, you can look up your car’s VIN number here.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know