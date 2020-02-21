Green sea turtle released after more than three months at CROW Clinic (CROW)
Green sea turtle released after more than 3 months of recovery, rehab at CROW

Published: February 21, 2020 1:54 PM EST

The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) released a juvenile green sea turtle back into the ocean this week!

The turtle was admitted back on Nov. 4, 2019, with severe injuries to its face from some type of blunt force trauma.

The turtle had to undergo blood work, x-rays and a CT scan to help CROW see the extent of the damage and determine a treatment plan.

After several surgeries and continued antibiotics and pain medication, the turtle started to show improvement.

Unfortunately, the injuries to its face limited the use of its jaw, affecting its ability to eat. The turtle had to relearn to eat on its own with help from rehab staff.

After more than three months of medical care and rehabilitation, the turtle was finally cleared for release.

