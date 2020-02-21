Fort Myers woman brings ballpark fun to people with special needs

A bunch of dance moves with a bunch of new friends are among the bunch of ballpark experiences Catherine McKenzie makes possible for people with disabilities.

“People of any age who have a disability who just need a day of joy can come to the ballpark,” McKenzie said. “Everything from physical disabilities, intellectual, emotional, invisible disabilities.”

McKenzie has sponsored their trips to spring training for four years now through her “Game Day Bunch” because she saw how a ball game can change someone’s life.

“My mom was a double amputee and going to the ballpark,” she said. “It gave her her life back. It was life-changing for my mom and I wanted to be able to share that with other people.”

Now, she’s making dreams come true in Jet Blue and creating a community of support for people like Curtis Malone.

“This is my first year as an amputee,” Malone said. “You can talk with people who go through the same things that you go through, so it’s good to talk to others who go through the same thing. It gives you hope.”

A hit and home run for everyone welcomed to this team.

McKenzie will take the Game Day Bunch to Hammond Stadium next month. She’s still looking for more volunteers and attendees to join the fun for the Twins game on March 6.

