Florida ranks 3rd in ‘2020’s Most Sinful States in America’

Florida is full of sinners. At least, that’s what a new study shows.

WalletHub’s new study ranks Florida third for “2020’s Most Sinful States in America.”

The personal finance website says it all comes down to greed, lust, vanity and laziness, and the fact that everyone is envious of people living in the Sunshine State.

Out of the seven things states are graded on, jealousy was one of the things that put Florida at the top of the sinful list compared to all 50 states.

Texas took the second spot, and ranking first was the home of “Sin City” itself — Nevada.

We hit the streets Friday and asked for people’s thoughts about Florida’s ranking in the study by WalletHub.

Most people we spoke to were not surprised Florida was ranked in the top three.

Regardless of the rankings, visitors and residents say this new study is not going to scare them off.

Watch the video above for the full story by WINK News Reporter Taylor Smith.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know