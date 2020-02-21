WINK NEWS

Florida ranks 3rd in ‘2020’s Most Sinful States in America’

Published: February 21, 2020 11:01 PM EST
Updated: February 21, 2020 11:37 PM EST

Florida is full of sinners. At least, that’s what a new study shows.

WalletHub’s new study ranks Florida third for “2020’s Most Sinful States in America.”

The personal finance website says it all comes down to greed, lust, vanity and laziness, and the fact that everyone is envious of people living in the Sunshine State.

Out of the seven things states are graded on, jealousy was one of the things that put Florida at the top of the sinful list compared to all 50 states.

Texas took the second spot, and ranking first was the home of “Sin City” itself — Nevada.

Source: WalletHub

We hit the streets Friday and asked for people’s thoughts about Florida’s ranking in the study by WalletHub.

Most people we spoke to were not surprised Florida was ranked in the top three.

Regardless of the rankings, visitors and residents say this new study is not going to scare them off.

Watch the video above for the full story by WINK News Reporter Taylor Smith.

Reporter:Taylor Smith
Writer:Jack Lowenstein
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media