FGCU suspends official university travel to China due to coronavirus

FGCU announced Friday it will suspend all official university travel to and from China due to the recent global outbreak of coronavirus.

A letter by FGCU’s International Programs went out to students, staff and faculty to inform them the travel suspension includes students employees, employment candidates and visitors.

In the letter, it was also strongly recommended that individuals avoid personal travel to China until the State Department travel warnings are lowered.

The suspension means all FGCU study abroad programs to China are suspended until further notice. This impacts around a dozen FGCU students who enrolled in a summer study abroad program to China. FGCU’s Office of Global Initiatives and International Services will work with these students to identify other study abroad opportunities and programs.

Daily updates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicate there are nearly 80,000 cases in China and a growing number of other infected individuals in international locations including the United States.

“As a university community, we have a duty to become informed about this situation, take personal action to limit the spread of the disease and support those who have been impacted by this event,” per the FGCU letter.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know