Collier County Public Schools needs your help naming a new elementary school

Collier County Public Schools needs your help in naming a new elementary school.

The district put a survey online where you can submit your suggestions.

The school may be named for “individuals, geographical locations, general features of the area, developments in which the school or facility may be located or other names as may be deemed appropriate by the Board.”

They ask you to please keep in mind that if your suggestion is to name the school after a person that they should have made “a significant contribution to the enhancement of education generally or the District specifically.”

Writer: Briana Harvath

