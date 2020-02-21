Collier County conducts traffic congestion survey

Collier County wants community members to weigh in on its traffic issues.

During season, a lot of cars are on the roads, and it can lead to frustrations. That’s why the county wants input through a survey.

Most people tell us the problem is the tourists this time of year, but they say they are also thankful for the business they are bringing

“What are you going to do?” said Sharon Bowman in Collier County. “They are great to be here; we love them. Sometimes, I don’t like it because it’s an inconvenience, but people are happy, and it makes us strong.”

Writer: WINK News

