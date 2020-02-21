85-year-old Port Charlotte man killed in DeSoto County crash with box truck

A Port Charlotte man has died after a wreck involving a box truck in DeSoto County Thursday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 8:12 p.m., Ronald E. Jauch, 85, was stopped on SW Peace River Street at the stop sign facing west in a 2008 Chrysler Sebring when he attempted to turn left heading south on CR-769 and entered into the path of a 2005 Isuzu NQR.

The front right corner of the Isuzu collided with the front portion of the left side of the Chrysler. The Chrysler rotated and came to final rest on the west shoulder of CR 769 facing north.

The Isuzu came to final rest on the west shoulder of CR 769 facing west.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the wreck. Jacuh was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Writer: Briana Harvath

