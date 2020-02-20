‘Voices Boricuas’ shows recovery efforts, resiliency of Puerto Rican people

Hurricane Maria put the people of Puerto Rico to the test. Years later, they are still being tested.

Paola Reyes is a student at Florida Gulf Coast University. She joined five other students, plus their professors, in producing a documentary asking the question: where does Puerto Rico go from here?

Reyes moved to Southwest Florida after Hurricane Maria slammed the island. The documentary marked her first time back.

“So I was like, this is my chance to make a change, help them to project their voices into this documentary,” Reyes said. “Their experience of not only just the devastation that occurred after Maria but also the economic devastation their issues with colonialism and anything else they really wanted to talk about.”

The documentary, called Voices Boricuas, means voices of the Puerto Rican people. Those people told them of the island’s so-called urban legends.

“Puerto Rico also has a very rich history of UFOs and alien sightings,” said Bobby Georgenes, a student researcher.

They are banking on the “aliens” to bring back the tourists and their money.

“We’re making people know about Puerto Rico,” Reyes said. “Know about the situation and ways we can help Puerto Rico.”

The event is on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at the FGCU’s campus in Edwards Hall 112. It’s open to the public and free. Here is the link to register.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Michael Mora

