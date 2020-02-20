SWFL woman stuck on cruise due to coronavirus returns home

A Southwest Florida woman who was stuck in the middle of a coronavirus quarantine is finally back home in Southwest Florida.

Holley Rauen arrived at Southwest Florida International Airport Wednesday after she became stuck on a cruise ship for almost two weeks when a fellow passenger was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Rauen several ports, including the United States, denied her ship access because of the virus. She said it felt like they were refugees. She says eventually Cambodia allowed her and her fellow passengers in its country and she was able to begin her trip home.

“True joy. Everyone cheered and had gratitude that we could find a safe harbor in Cambodia,” Rauen said.

When we asked about her experience coming home, she called it bittersweet.

“For us it was a very good experience even though it was stressful that we or someone would test positive for the coronavirus,” Rauen said.

She says the Lee County health department called her and her partner and asked them to monitor themselves for 14 days.

Rauen said they will check their temperature twice a day and monitor any coughs.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

