Pedestrian struck and killed crossing the street in Clewiston

A 90-year-old man was struck by a car and killed as he was walking across a street in Clewiston around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Emilio Millares, 90, was crossing the intersection of West C Owen Avenue and West Alvarez Avenue in the travel lanes when a car driving southbound on West C Owen Ave approaching the intersection struck Millares.

Millares died at the scene from his injuries. The driver nor the passengers in the vehicle were injured in the accident.

The deadly accident remains under investigation.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

