Naples woman looking for lost necklace designed by her late husband

A Naples woman is asking for the community’s help in finding a very special necklace that she lost last month.

Nancy Schumacher says the necklace was designed by her late husband, Kay, who passed away from esophageal cancer, over the 15 years they were married. Each stone represents a special occasion.

The necklace has a gold chain and a long, slim pendant with eight gems of different sizes.

Schumacher says she lost the necklace about three weeks ago, at the end of January, at either the Venetian Village, Park Shore Wells Fargo or Neapolitan Publix—all in Naples.

She says in a Facebook post that she’d do anything to get the necklace back.

If you or someone you know find Nancy’s necklace, she asks that you please contact her at 239-784-6664.

Writer: Briana Harvath

