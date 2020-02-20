Mom of 2 missing kids arrested in Hawaii on $5M warrant

AZ Family (3TV/CBS 5) reports Lori Vallow, 47, the mother of a child and a teen missing since September 2019, has been arrested on a $5 million warrant in Hawaii Thursday.

According to a previous CBS report, police have said Vallow and her new husband, Chad Daybell, have lied about the children’s whereabouts and even their very existence, with Chad Daybell allegedly telling one person that Vallow had no kids, and Vallow allegedly telling another person that her daughter had died more than a year earlier.

Daybell and Vallow have lived in Hawaii for the last two months and haven’t cooperated with investigators.

According to police, Vallow was arrested on the island of Kauai on a $5 million warrant out of Rexburg, Idaho.

There is no mention if investigators plan to arrest Daybell at this time.

Vallow now faces charges of desertion, nonsupport of dependent children, arrests and seizures, resisting/obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court.

No court date has been set for Vallow currently, and it is unclear if or when she will be extradited to Idaho.

