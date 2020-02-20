Lori Vallow, 47, Credit: via CBS News.
KAUAI, Hawaii

Mom of 2 missing kids arrested in Hawaii on $5M warrant

Published: February 20, 2020 8:30 PM EST
Updated: February 20, 2020 8:34 PM EST

AZ Family (3TV/CBS 5) reports Lori Vallow, 47, the mother of a child and a teen missing since September 2019, has been arrested on a $5 million warrant in Hawaii Thursday.

According to a previous CBS report, police have said Vallow and her new husband, Chad Daybell, have lied about the children’s whereabouts and even their very existence, with Chad Daybell allegedly telling one person that Vallow had no kids, and Vallow allegedly telling another person that her daughter had died more than a year earlier.

FILE – This combination photo of undated file photos, released by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, show missing children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, left, and Tylee Ryan. Police say the mother of two missing kids has been found in Hawaii, along with her new husband, but the children still have not been located. Seventeen-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow have been missing since September 2019, and police say their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her new husband Chad Daybell, lied to investigators about where the children are. When police returned to their home in Idaho to question them again, the adults had disappeared. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via AP, File)

Daybell and Vallow have lived in Hawaii for the last two months and haven’t cooperated with investigators.

According to police, Vallow was arrested on the island of Kauai on a $5 million warrant out of Rexburg, Idaho.

There is no mention if investigators plan to arrest Daybell at this time.

Vallow now faces charges of desertion, nonsupport of dependent children, arrests and seizures, resisting/obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court.

No court date has been set for Vallow currently, and it is unclear if or when she will be extradited to Idaho.

