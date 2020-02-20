Man arrested for December shooting of 17-year-old in the victim’s driveway

Cape Coral police say an arrest has been made in the December 20, 2019 shooting of a 17-year-old boy in his driveway.

According to CCPD, on Thursday members of the United States Marshals Service Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force, Fort Myers Office, began an investigation to find and arrest Benjamin Nathan LaFosse, 20.

LaFosse had an open booking sheet from the Cape Coral Police Department for Attempted Second Degree Murder, Discharging a Firearm From a Vehicle within 1,000 feet of a Person and Shooting into a Dwelling.

These charges come from the shooting incident on December 20, 2019, in which a 17-year-old male was shot in his driveway. Cape Coral Police Detectives investigated this case and developed probable cause which lead to LaFosse’s arrest. LaFosse was located by the United States Marshals Service Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force Fort Myers Office in Fort Myers.

LaFosse is currently at the Lee County Jail.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

