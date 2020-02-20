2 suspects arrested in Miami for shooting and killing man in Lehigh Acres



Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced at a press conference Thursday suspects Ricky Ruiz and Victor Colon Jr. were arrested for shooting and killing a man in Lehigh Acres.

Wednesday, at around 6 p.m. Lee County deputies responded to the intersection of Beth Stacey Boulevard and Woodward Court in response to a shooting. Deputies found a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a Honda sedan who had been shot in the head and killed.

Investigators responded to the scene and learned of two possible suspects, Ruiz and Colon.

Sheriff Marceno referenced a video shown at the conference. It shows one of the suspects run into traffic with a gun, and gunshots can be heard.

“They committed this act in such a reckless and violent manner, endangering the lives of innocent people in the area,” Marceno said at the press conference

Ruiz and Colon are both convicted felons. Marceno said, together, they have been arrested over 30 times. Crimes include weapons charges, robberies and burglaries.

LCSO investigators and US Marshals worked together to locate and arrest both suspects in the Miami area.

Ruiz and Colon are both awaiting extradition back to Lee County and face charges for second-degree murder.

“This investigation, once again, demonstrates the determination and capabilities of your sheriff’s office,” Marceno said. “In less than 24 hours, two killers were brought to justice.”

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know