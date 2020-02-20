LCSO searching for deadly shooting suspect in Lehigh Acres

A killer is on the run after a man was found shot to death in a car in Lehigh Acres.

The investigation is taking place right down the street from an elementary school on Woodward and Beth Stacey Boulevard.

As soon as people found out someone was dead, it sparked fear in the neighborhood. Deputies did sweeps of the area with K-9’s but we are not sure what they were looking for.

The sheriff’s office had several deputies, a mobile center, and multiple CSI vans out at the scene for hours.

A body was seen on the ground covered with a tarp and guarded by crime scene tape.

A group gathered saying they were victim’s family but had no other comments. One man rushed to the scene saying he needed to make sure his mother was ok.

“There was people everywhere — there were cops everywhere — I was like I guess we’re waiting… then when I came down here this is where my mom lives so I’m like oh man we have to get in there,” said Ed Kashmanian.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

