FGCU holding workshop on wetlands mitigating harmful algae blooms

On Thursday, Florida Gulf Coast University’s water school and local environmental groups will present the latest science on how to prevent nutrient-rich runoff from feeding algal blooms.

That has been a big issue in the Caloosahatchee, with algae spotted as recently as last month.

Researchers will present the best ways to landscape around agriculture along waterways. Certain plants can strip phosphorus and nitrogen from the water.

“We want to put 100,000 acres of wetlands restored wetlands near glades, adjacent to glades, near sugar farms, etc. So when we send this water down south like we’re supposed to do and are spending two billion dollars to do that… that the water is clean before it gets to the everglades,” said Bill Mitsch, Director of Everglades Wetland Research.

Registration is required for the event at Naples Botanical Garden. Tickets are $30 for the seminar, which takes place Thursday and Friday night.

You can find more information here.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know