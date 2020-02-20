Crime Stoppers looking for Lee County man needed for questioning in ongoing case

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in finding a Lee County man needed for an interview.

Charles Sikes, 33, is needed for questioning in reference to an active investigation with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives are hoping to interview him about any knowledge he may have that could assist with the ongoing case.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sikes, or who knows how to get in touch with him, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: Briana Harvath

