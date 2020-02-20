Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance at the Shell Factory in North Fort Myers

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make an appearance at the Shell Factory & Nature Park in North Fort Myers on Monday, March 2, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon, the eight-horse team will be on hand for a variety of photo opportunities. Horses chosen to represent the hitch must be at least three years of age, stand approximately 18 hands, or six feet at the shoulder; weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, be bay in color, have four white legs, have a blaze of white on the face, and have a black mane and tail.

A single Clydesdale hitch horse consumes up to 25 quarts of feed, 50 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water per day. Each hitch travels with a Dalmatian, whose breed, in the early days of brewing, was bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon while the driver would make deliveries.

“We are so excited to have the beautiful Budweiser Clydesdales visit us again this year,” said Pam Cronin, owner of the Shell Factory & Nature Park. “We look forward to sharing the honor and experience with local residents and visitors. For someone who has never seen the Clydesdales in person, it is a spectacular show.”

The Shell Factory & Nature Park is at 16554 N. Cleveland Avenue in North Fort Myers. For more information, visit ShellFactory.com.

Writer: WINK News

