Brush fire in Charlotte County Gulf Cove community threatening 2 homes

A brush fire in the Charlotte County community of Gulf Cove is threatening two homes, according to Charlotte County Fire Rescue.

The homes are near Gillot Boulevard and Drysdale Avenue.

CCFR says the fire started small but is moving quickly.

Florida Forestry and additional CCFR resources are on their way.

We have a crew on scene and will update this story as we learn more.

Writer: Briana Harvath

