Safer intersections are coming to a busy road in Naples

Safer intersections are coming to a busy road in Naples to ensure drivers and pedestrians are safe.

One of the intersections getting safety upgrades is at Goodlette-Frank Road and Central. Even with the street lights, it would be pretty hard to see if you were to cross across that road at night.

That is why the council is considering a plan to add lights to all the crosswalks in that intersection.

The lights would actually be embedded right into the pavement.

The other area of concern is just up the road at Goodlette-Frank and Fifth Avenue. Eight crosswalks in total would get the new lights.

The goal is to keep you safe as you walk or bike around the city.

Both intersections are busy with restaurants and attractions like Tin City and several parks nearby.

Many students might also take that way to school as the intersection at Central Avenue is less than a mile from Gulfview Middle School.

The city would need $55,000 in grant money to cover the project.

If approved the city will submit their plan to the county who is set to get federal grant dollars for projects like this one.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know