Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature three of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Feb. 19

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three suspects wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Jacary Carter (DOB 12/10/93) – Jacary Carter is currently wanted on violation of probation charges stemming from a burglary, two counts of false verification of ownership to a pawnbroker, as well as two counts of dealing in stolen property.

This repeat offender started growing and selling marijuana on the streets of Fort Myers when he was a teen. After entering the adult system, he continued to offend, with charges of fraud, resisting, drugs, burglary and filing false reports, among other crimes.

Last Christmas morning, he ran into a car just after midnight, then took off at a high rate of speed, eventually ending up in a ditch where he was met with officers who brought him to jail for the holiday.

Detectives think Carter is still in the immediate area, possibly being hidden out by friends or associates. He is 6’1”, 175 pounds.

Nicole Snyder (DOB 6/28/85) – Nicole Snyder is wanted for violation of community control in connection with multiple incidents of burglary and trafficking in stolen property.

Her current woes stem from an incident where she broke into a neighbor’s home and stole thousands of dollars in jewelry, passports, bonds, Social Security cards and birth certificates. She then took two expensive rings and pawned them for $120 each at local pawn shops. But, since she used her real name to sell the items, law enforcement was quick to track her down.

Snyder spent three months behind bars for that crime before she was released on probation. And now, just a short time later, she’s wanted once again.

Snyder is 5’3”, 165 pounds and was last known to be living in North Cape Coral. She has several tattoos of note, including a star on her left hand and the word promise inked on her right hand.

Henry Tejeda (DOB 9/8/81) – Henry Tejeda is wanted on a Lee County bench warrant, accused of lewd or lascivious molestation and lewd or lascivious exhibition.

According to reports, a very young girl said Tejeda assaulted her on at least two different occasions. In an act of bullying and intimidation, Tejeda warned her that she couldn’t tell a soul about what happened or else he’d go to jail.

The victim eventually found the bravery to confide in a trusted adult, after which Tejeda was arrested. However, the fugitive only spent two days in jail before being allowed to bond out – with nobody having seen him since November.

Tejeda is 6’1”, 150 pounds, and was last known to be living in the Bonita Springs area.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Reporter: Rich Kolko



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know