Man exposed himself to people multiple times on McGregor Blvd, police say

A flasher is on the loose!

Fort Myers police are investigating at least two reports of a man exposing himself to people Wednesday morning on McGregor Boulevard.

One supposed sighting happened at Del Rio Drive and the other at Shadow Lane—just about a mile and a half apart.

Cars driving, people riding bikes and driving—that’s McGregor Blvd. in Fort Myers just about every day, but not today.

Police say a man disrupted the routine by exposing and touching himself inappropriately.

Disgusted and violated; that’s how the woman who posted on Facebook about what happened to her. She didn’t want to talk on camera, but wrote, “I am so angry that I feel like now, I cannot go for a run and feel safe in my own community.”

She’s not alone. Another woman, Keaunna Jackson, who skates through the neighborhood all the time, reported a similar incident.

“I would feel frightened and weirded out at the same time,” she said. “It does concern me, especially since I go there for exercise and also to walk around and be myself there, but I can’t exactly do that if someone is exposing themselves.”

Annie Keller told us she’ll keep walking along McGregor for now, but worries about kids who live and play there.

“What we want is for kids to be more active out there because of all electronics and all of that, but how can you do that if it’s not going to be a safe environment?”

Reporter: Nicole Gabe

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know