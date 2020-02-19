Good Wheels transportation halting services due to financial reasons

Good Wheels medical transportation is suspending its services, effective immediately at the end of the day on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Lee County will not be giving the transportation service the $400,000 to continue operating. Good Wheels provided rides for disabled and disadvantaged patients and operated in Lee, Charlotte, Hendry, Glades and Collier County.

Good Wheels CEO confirmed that Lee Tran will be taking over for some of the services, but the extent of what they will take over was not revealed.

Hendry County administration is working with local, regional and state organizations in order to ensure that Hendry County residents continue to receive transportation disadvantaged service in the area with minimal interruption.

The Lee County Government released the following statement to those affected:

Disadvantaged and disabled individuals – or their caregivers – who are seeking information about Good Wheels discontinuing service may be able to receive assistance from Lee County Transit (LeeTran). The Lee Board of County Commissioners has directed staff to use available transit resources to ensure riders who are considered “medical critical” are prioritized for service. For more information, call 239-533-0300, email [email protected] or visit https://www.leegov.com/leetran.

If you are impacted by this email into [email protected] to voice your thoughts on the suspension of transportation services.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

