FHP hosting ‘Stay at the Scene’ press conference to warn about fleeing from accidents

In 2019 there were 105,000 hit-and-run accidents in the state, and troopers say even if you are scared or not sure what you may have hit, it is imperative you always pull over instead of leaving the scene.

Lieutenant Greg Bueno with Florida Highway Patrol says Wednesday’s ‘Stay at the scene’ presentation is all about educating drivers on the penalties that come with leaving the scene of an incident without confirming it is ok to do so.

Lieutenant Bueno also stressed how important witnesses are in those accidents.

An example of that is when 21-year-old Austin Manke was killed on the Cape Coral Bridge, a tipster reported seeing a person checking out some damage on their car and called it in. That led to an arrest of the hit-and-run suspect.

We know Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno will be at the event along with Crimestoppers and the families of hit-and-run victims.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

