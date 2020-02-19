CROW: Eaglet E14 died due to ingesting toxic amount of rat poison

Members of the SWFL community and around the nation alike mourned the loss of our beloved baby eaglet, E14, when he unexpectedly died about a month after he was born.

On Wednesday, the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) released the necropsy results, determining E14 had died from poisoning.

His liver tissue was found to contain “markedly increased levels of brodifacoum, a type of anticoagulant rodenticide or rat poison.”

The poison causes animals’ blood from clotting normally and causes them to bleed to death. Rodents that ingest the poison often become disoriented and lethargic, making easy prey for birds like eagles, thus passing the poison through the food chain.

CROW says this, sadly, is not uncommon for healthy raptors to test positive for the poison, but have not yet reached the point of causing toxicity and illness. Harriet and M15 likely have chronic exposure to rodenticides from the same food sources but are not suffering ill effects due to their larger body size compared to baby E14.

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know