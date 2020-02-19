Contigo issues recall of 5.7 million kids water bottles due to choking hazard

Millions of kids’ water bottles have been recalled because of a choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Saftey Commission announced Wednesday that 5.7 million Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles have been recalled after the company received 427 reports of the spout detaching, including 27 found in the mouths of children.

The water bottle’s clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

The affected models have a black spout base and black spout cover. They were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online from April 2018 through February 7, 2020, for between $9 and $24.

The commission said the remedy is to replace the water bottle and contact Contigo for a free replacement.

The bottles come in 13-, 14- and 20- ounce sizes. The bottle styles are a solid color, graphics, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colors.

Read the full recall report.

Writer: WINK News

