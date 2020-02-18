More than 1.48 million people have voted early, and more than 1.9 million people have voted by mail.
Tuesday is the last day to register to vote

Published: February 18, 2020 5:05 AM EST

Today is the deadline to make sure you can vote in the Florida primary, but before you go online, giving away your personal information— make sure you are at the right website.

If you go to RegistertovoteFlorida.Gov you can sign up safely without worrying if your important information is being stolen.

It asks for information such as your birthday, Social Security number, and address. All the things you don’t want in the wrong hands.

 

 

Writer:Lincoln Saunders
