Search for driver in hit-and-run crash that destroyed a Golden Gate home

Authorities are searching for Antonio Fuentes Sibrian, 23, in connection to a hit-and-run crash that destroyed a home in Golden Gate in the middle of the night while the homeowner was asleep.

The call went out about John Martel’s troubles and so many of you answered. Right now, Martel’s home is tarped up, the debris left behind have been removed, and boxes of food and water have been delivered. Martel lost everything in an instant, only to discover a gift he never knew he had.

When a hit-and-run left Martel with next to nothing, his first thoughts were not about his possessions, but about the family, he lost. There is no one left who has his back.

“I miss my mom the most,” Martel said through tears. “She was my best friend.”

As the investigation into the crash continues, Martel told WINK News he is focused on taking all the help he can get so that he can take care of himself.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the driver of a Ford F150 that crashed in Martel’s truck with such force it plowed through the garage and into his room. FHP said the driver was running from another hit-and-run a few blocks away. Authorities believe Sibrian may be connected to the crash.

The driver ran away from the scene, leaving his truck, and leaving Martel trapped and afraid. Martel has no bed nor front door. Worst of all, Martel does not have insurance. For Martel, it is too much to handle. Through tears, Martel said he was scared for his safety.

But so many of you saw Martel’s story and set out on a mission to make sure he does not go without the help he needs and deserves. His neighbor, Crystal Morris, set up a fundraiser online. It is already exceeding expectations.

“He’s shocked and overwhelmed,” Morris said. “Just really seeing that we care. And I don’t think that he thought that people care about him because he’s just this lonely man.”

Thanks to this sudden impact, Martel has come to realize a community he had no idea existed. A community of strangers that drops off food and water; that brings his favorite beer; and mows his lawn.

“Well, that’s the first thing he said, is ‘wow, I can’t believe all this,'” said Bill Sturgill, who lives nearby. “You know people are so nice.”

Now, for the man who thought he had lost it all, has something he will treasure forever.

“A new family,” Martel said. “I don’t cry very often.”

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Michael Mora

