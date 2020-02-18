Man charged with the hit-and-run death of Layla Aiken expected to accept plea

Justice today— nearly a year after the hit-and-run crash that killed a Layla Aiken at a Cape Coral bus stop.

Her death launched safety initiatives for the city and school district, from several grassroots community groups.

Police say Logan Hetherington was the driver and he is expected to take a plea deal early Tuesday morning.

A local attorney says there are two big reasons prosecutors and defense may come to a plea agreement— one it spares Layla’s family from having to relive the details of that day and two— it gives the defendant a little more control over his sentence.

“You know what you’re gonna get and so knowing that and knowing there may be overwhelming evidence against him…this might be his best option to mitigate the sentence,” criminal defense attorney, Peter Dennis said.

Hetherington pleaded bot guilty to several charges including Leaving the Scene of A Crash Involving Death and Vehicular Homicide.

Based on text messages between him and his girlfriend, Hetherington knew he was a suspect within hours after Layla Aiken was hit and killed at her bus stop.

DNA on his truck also helped connect him to the crime.

Tuesday morning— it’s ultimately up to the judge to accept a plea deal and sentence him, but several things need to happen first.

“There’s a lot of things that the judge is going to ask to make sure this is what he wants to do to try to avoid having an appeal and to make sure this is the road all parties want to take,” Dennis said.

Layla’s family will also get a chance to talk in court this morning on behalf of their loved one.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

