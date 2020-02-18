Major investigation underway in Suncoast Estates after reports of shots fired

A major investigation is underway in Suncoast Estates where deputies have a house surrounded.

Neighbors say they heard gunshots around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning and evidence markers can be seen all over the street.

The neighbor said she heard the gunfire behind her house, and they also saw a white car drive away when the shooting happened.

A car matching the description was seen nearby the scene surrounded by patrol cars.

Search crews were also seen coming out of the woods with flashlights.

We have reached out to Lee County Sheriff’s Office in search of more answers.

Nicole Lauren

Lincoln Saunders

