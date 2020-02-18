Fort Myers city council pushes back Edison extension project discussions

Extending Edison Ave. from Interstate 75 all the way to McGregor Blvd. is a project many people have talked about for years and the Fort Myers City Council pushed back discussions again.

The plan used to include a round-about, but that part was shot down. While some hoped it would increase access to the Edison Ford Estates, others worried it would dump heavy traffic into an already congested neighborhood.

The council decided to talk more about the project at a later date before deciding whether to move forward with it. People WINK News spoke with said it is not only about traffic, but about safety.

“If you going to take that kind of traffic and run it right next to Edison Park Elementary, there is the Lee Memorial daycare healthcare facility right there,” Connie Bennett Martin said. “There’s going to be more kids that are hit by cars.”

Reporter: Justin Kase

Writer: Michael Mora

