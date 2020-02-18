February 18 officially deemed Sammy Watkins Day in Lee County

Superbowl Champion, Sammy Watkins is being honored in Lee County this morning where the County Commissioners presented him with a ceremonial proclamation.

It was a packed house in the commission chambers where February 18 was officially named Sammy Watkins Day.

For Sammy, the honor means more than just having a day named after him, it means being an inspiration to kids in the same area he grew up in.

“It just means I have a bigger, bigger job to do. Running on the field is the easiest thing but to be a leader for these kids and for my community, I think that’s one of the hardest things probably that I will ever have in my life,” Watkins said.

The next steps for Watkins are to enjoy some time in the offseason until it is time to get back to work for next season.

His aunt told WINK News he hasn’t stopped since the Superbowl and he is hoping to enjoy time with his family.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

