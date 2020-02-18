Collier MPO releases survey to get public feedback on traffic congestion

The Collier County Metropolitan Planning Organization is asking for your feedback!

They have released a survey asking how traffic congestion in the county impacts you.

The survey poses several questions about how congested you think Collier County roads are, what things cause the most congestion and ideas to reduce the congestion.

Collier MPO asks you to please take their short survey to help them learn about how traffic congestion affects residents.

You can click here to take the survey.

If you have any other questions or comments, you are asked to please send an email to [email protected]

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know