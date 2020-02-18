Collier County holds open meeting to discuss red tide, blue-green algae

What are our state and local governments doing to protect us from harmful algal blooms?

After the red tide and blue-green algae crisis of 2018, lots of us still have questions, and government health, environmental, and agricultural leaders are coming together in Collier County Tuesday night to tell you about those challenges.

In the meeting at the Collier County Government Center, they’re going to talk about potential health effects of blue-green algae and red tide, and possible protocols for warning the public.

Collier County Commissioner Penny Taylor said she “wants to emphasize what people can do individually because it does start with us, and then learn about it, so they have more answers.”

This meeting gets started at 5 p.m. in commissioners chambers at the Collier County Government Center at 3301 Tamiami Trail E, Naples.

If you cannot make it there, you can take part in remote viewing from the Marco Island Historical Museum, 180 S Heathwood Dr.

Reporter: Stephanie Byrne



