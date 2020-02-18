Charlotte County kids firing BB guns at passing cars face criminal charges

Two people, ages 10 and 15, shattered a car window into hundreds of pieces of broken glass after they fired a BB gun at vehicles driving by on Monday. One victim who spoke to WINK News said she is grateful it did not end up much worse.

“When I just looked at the window, it wasn’t shattered like some glass would be,” said Carol Kryzanski, who lives in Englewood East. “It was jagged, hanging.”

Kryzanski told us she was driving on Gulfstream Blvd. near the Cruger Terr. intersection when she heard a “pop” and found her back passenger window shattered.

“I had no idea what happened,” Kryzanski said. “The only thing I thought of was maybe somebody threw a big rock through my window.”

A BB gun did the damage. Deputies said two kids are responsible for shooting out her window and glass from another vehicle. One of the juveniles told Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies they went into the woods to shoot BB guns when one suggested shooting cars.

Florida law prohibits kids under the age of 16 from shooting BB guns unless they are under adult supervision. Per Florida statute 790.22:

(1)The use for any purpose whatsoever of BB guns, air or gas-operated guns, or electric weapons or devices, by any minor under the age of 16 years is prohibited unless such use is under the supervision and in the presence of an adult who is acting with the consent of the minor’s parent.

The BB gun is now at CCSO’s office and considered evidence. Both suspects face criminal mischief charges.

“That’s too young for him to be doing that,” said Richard Lenik, who lives in Gulf Cove. “He needs some supervision, something. Why would he take that path?”

Kryzanski can not help but think of what if she was hit in the head, if her grandson was in the backseat or if there was a baby in the car seat. She is grateful the outcome was not any worse.

“I’m hoping people learn from this just how dangerous a BB gun could be,” Kryzanski said.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know