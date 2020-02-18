FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a news conference at a gun control advocacy event in Las Vegas. Tennessee’s top election officials say Bloomberg has requested a petition that would require securing 2,500 signatures from registered voters in less than a month if he wants to qualify for the state’s Democratic presidential primary ballot. The secretary of state’s office confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 13, that Bloomberg requested the ballot petition earlier this week. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Bloomberg qualifies for his first presidential debate

Published: February 18, 2020 5:42 AM EST

Michael Bloomberg has qualified to appear in Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas.

The multi-billionaire former New York City mayor needed to rank high enough in one more poll to make the cut, and he did it in an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released early Tuesday.

Bloomberg, who’s been flooding TV airwaves with hundreds of billions of dollars in ads, has yet to appear in any debates even as he’s risen steadily in polls. And his Democratic rivals have said they’re anxious to challenge him face-to-face about controversial aspects of his record.

