Attorneys for Mark Sievers file an appeal with Florida Supreme Court

The attorneys for Mark Sievers filed an appeal to the Florida Supreme Court last week in the case where the defendant was sentenced to death for the 2015 murder of his wife, Dr. Teresa Sievers.

The files were just received into the WINK newsroom. The Supreme Court of Florida acknowledged the files on Monday, laying out a timeline of when all the transcripts need to be sent to them.

