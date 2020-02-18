Arrest made in fatal wreck that ripped car apart on Lee Blvd in Lehigh Acres

An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal wreck that tore a car apart in Lehigh Acres back in December.

Andy Gonzalez, 23, the driver of the car in the high-speed, single-vehicle wreck, is facing charges for DUI manslaughter.

Troopers have just arrested Andy Gonzalez for DUI Manslaughter. Gonzalez was the driver of a 2013 Honda involved in a high speed crash on December 18, 2019 in Lee Co, resulting in the death of his 23 year old female passenger. pic.twitter.com/NaAs0VEmkQ — FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) February 18, 2020

The passenger in the car, 23-year-old Roxana Castro, died from injuries she sustained in the wreck.

FHP says their car was headed east on Lee Blvd when the vehicle traveled off the roadway and collided with a tree, causing the car to spin then hit another tree.

Gonzalez was driving and was ejected after hitting the tree. He suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital.

Castro suffered fatal injuries when her seat became detached and ejected from the car.

The vehicle was ripped in half and destroyed in the crash.

Friends say Castro and Gonzalez were a couple and have a child together.

With mom now gone and dad seriously injured, neighbor Chris Freshwater, says he can’t stop thinking about their young son, saying, “I feel really bad for the boy. I lost my dad when I was younger, so I know what he’s going to be going through when he gets older, and it’s not going to be easy. I feel really bad for him.”

This is not the first incident where Gonzalez has been involved in a deadly crash. On April 30, 2017, he collided with 82-year-old Ernest Wayne Peterson causing fatal injuries to Peterson. Gonzalez was charged with Vehicular Homicide crash but was found not guilty.

Castro was listed in the report as a passenger in the car during that 2017 crash as well.

Related Articles: Car ripped apart in crash on Lee Blvd in Lehigh Acres leaving one dead

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know