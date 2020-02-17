WINK News Roundtable: FGCU students talk privacy concerns on social media

With all the stories about advances in social media and privacy issues appearing in what seems like daily reports, we went to FGCU students, the group that uses social media the most, for an edition of WINK News Roundtable discussions. We wanted to find out what they use, don’t use and where they would draw the line when it comes to privacy and free speech.

For starters, most of our discussion group seems to be be ditching social media platform Facebook for other alternatives. People under 25 are leaving CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s social network for platforms such as Snapchat and Instagram, which, by the way, Facebook owns.

Platforms such as Instagram are also online retail outlets. Some on the panel said they buy clothing through social media websites such as Instagram. These trends could help explain the retail apocalypse.

But the focus in our discussion goes back to concerns over fake political adds and privacy issues.

Where do we draw the line?

One of the students said it’s important to know what information social media platforms are getting from users, and how information is potentially being shared with those running campaigns and political ads on the websites users have accounts.

The college students shared their own opinions about the world they’re inheriting as well as different solutions about to respond to privacy concerns on social media and more.

One thing was clear: They’re ready to take it on.

