Proposed law requires men undergo vasectomy after their 50th birthday

A proposed Alabama law would require all men to undergo a vasectomy within one month of their 50th birthday or after the birth of their third child, whichever comes first.

HB-238 was authored by Rep. Rolanda Hollis (D-Birmingham) and would not only require all men over 50 to receive a vasectomy but it would also require them pay for the procedure out of their own pockets.

The only part of the proposed bill that gives a reasoning behind it is, “Under existing law, there are no restrictions on the reproductive rights of men.”

Rep. Hollis gave the following statement about the bill’s meaning:

Many have seen HB-238 as an outrageous overstep; yet, year after year the majority party continues to introduce new legislation that tries to dictate a woman’s body and her reproductive rights. We should view this as the same outrageous overstep in authority.

The Vasectomy bill is meant to to neutralize last year’s abortion ban bill, and sends the message that men should not be legislating what women do with their bodies.

Just as I would turn to my doctor over my state legislator to make recommendations when deciding whether or not to have a surgery, or whether or not to take a certain type of medicine – it is my doctor with whom I – or any of my loved ones – should consult when it comes to making the incredibly difficult decisions related to my personal reproductive rights.

Alabama taxpayers have been forced to hand over more than $2.5 million in legal fees to the ACLU to fight unconstitutional attempts to restrict women’s access to reproductive healthcare, and the Majority party’s continued attempts to restrict women’s reproductive rights could cost Alabamians even more.

Read the full bill below:

