Gas pump card reader was unlocked at Collier County gas station almost a week

A woman says a gas pump credit card reader’s door was open last Tuesday. Monday, we checked the pump, and the credit card reader was still open. An inspector is looking into whether private information is at stake.

The credit gas pump’s credit card reader was unlocked for at least six days at a Mobil along Santa Barbara Boulevard in Collier County. We were told an inspector responded to the gas station, and the door was locked.

A lot of customers we spoke with were unaware that one of the pumps had been vulnerable the last week.

Customer Alex Till told us he goes to the Mobil along Santa Barbara Blvd. almost every day.

“I hear it on the news, a lot of different gas stations, but you never think that it’s going to happen to you,” Till said.

It’s still unclear whether the inspector found a skimmer or another device that can steal your information.

But drivers are still nervous knowing the door was wide open.

“I do check because of the article that you ran several months ago about it happening in Lee County,” Skip Riffle.

Riffle says he’s heard of it happening too and wants to remind everyone to be on alert.

“They are so inconspicuous. Sometimes you don’t even know it’s happening,” Riffle said. “Everyone should check their bank accounts on a regular basis for just things like that.”

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says the station owner and management is responsible to secure gas pumps.

The gas station clerk working said the inspector came by Monday and cleared the pump for use. But drivers are questioning why it took so long.

“Accountability on management,” Riffle said. “If they want our business, they should protect our business.”

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know